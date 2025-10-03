Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:GBUG) Short Interest Down 82.5% in September

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:GBUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,200 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GBUG opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $106.68 million and a PE ratio of 21.39. Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $39.02.

Get Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBUG. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,096,000.

About Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF

The Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (GBUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Gold 3 Month index. The fund tracks the Barclays Gold 3 Month Index Total Return by rolling specified gold futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.