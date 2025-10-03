USA Financial Formulas Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,573.7% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $210,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 23.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6%

ED stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

