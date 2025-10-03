Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 250 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $771,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 429,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,303,127.26. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

