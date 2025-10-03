St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,900 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,210 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,075 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,515.

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,291 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,266.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,124.66. The company has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 715.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,366.50.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 52 EPS for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

