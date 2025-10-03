River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after buying an additional 109,546 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $164.57 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

