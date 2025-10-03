Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU Shares Sold by Capital & Planning LLC

Capital & Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of Capital & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 105,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.0718 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.