United Treatment Centers (OTCMKTS:POTN) versus Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Head to Head Comparison

United Treatment Centers (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Treatment Centers and Talkspace”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Treatment Centers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talkspace $187.59 million 2.41 $1.15 million $0.02 135.00

Analyst Ratings

Talkspace has higher revenue and earnings than United Treatment Centers.

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Treatment Centers and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Treatment Centers 0 0 0 0 0.00 Talkspace 0 2 3 2 3.00

Talkspace has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than United Treatment Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of United Treatment Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Treatment Centers and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Treatment Centers N/A N/A N/A Talkspace 1.41% 2.48% 2.11%

Summary

Talkspace beats United Treatment Centers on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Treatment Centers

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

