Hahn Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.35, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,061.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

