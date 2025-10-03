Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $479,970.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,808,264.41. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $499,860.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 875 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $136,027.50.

On Friday, August 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $398,670.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $308,420.86.

On Monday, July 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 291 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $40,533.39.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $160.21 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.