Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Critical Survey

Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monarch America and CBIZ”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBIZ $2.42 billion 1.22 $41.04 million $1.74 31.55

Profitability

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch America.

This table compares Monarch America and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch America N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 4.51% 14.73% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Monarch America and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch America 0 0 0 0 0.00 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Monarch America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monarch America is more favorable than CBIZ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats Monarch America on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch America

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

