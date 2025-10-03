Capital & Planning LLC Buys New Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 458,785 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 266,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 116,972 shares during the period. American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $3,908,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:SPYI opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Further Reading

