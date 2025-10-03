Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder John Gottwald Sells 16,086 Shares of Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Gottwald sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,848.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 759,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,086.11. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tredegar Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of TG stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $269.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.78. Tredegar Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.43.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
