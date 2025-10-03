Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Reduced by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,859,000 after buying an additional 278,121 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $499.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.21 and its 200-day moving average is $460.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

