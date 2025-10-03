Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC Invests $298,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. DHT makes up about 0.6% of Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 1,805.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $112,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 154.9% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 36.58% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. DHT’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.