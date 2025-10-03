Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Bought by 25 LLC

25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $483.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.77.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.