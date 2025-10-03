Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Bought by 25 LLC

25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $483.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.