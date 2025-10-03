Crews Bank & Trust Sells 3,250 Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF $AVMU

Crews Bank & Trust lessened its position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.