25 LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

25 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 15.8% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $43,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 151,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 67,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,149,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,711,000 after acquiring an additional 730,369 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

