Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Decreases By 63.6%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $754.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,328.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,279.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.