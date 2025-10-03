Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $543,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $74.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

