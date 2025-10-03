Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 642,500 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BNDX stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.