Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197,474 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 709,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,781,000 after purchasing an additional 86,260 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 31,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 219,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1%

TSM stock opened at $288.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $296.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

