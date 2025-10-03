Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $549,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6,617.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.08.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 367.74%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.