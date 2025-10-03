Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $353.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $319.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

