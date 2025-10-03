16,534 Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

