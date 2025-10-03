Contrasting Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) & 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Experian has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Experian and 36Kr”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $7.52 billion 5.79 $1.17 billion N/A N/A 36Kr $31.66 million 0.46 -$19.00 million ($6.00) -1.23

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A 36Kr N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Experian and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 1 0 0 2.00 36Kr 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Experian beats 36Kr on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

