Financial Analysis: Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) vs. TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ceva has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of 19.88, suggesting that its share price is 1,888% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceva and TranSwitch”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceva $106.94 million 6.25 -$8.79 million ($0.42) -66.60 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TranSwitch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceva.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceva and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceva 0 0 5 0 3.00 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ceva currently has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Given Ceva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceva is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Profitability

This table compares Ceva and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceva -9.48% -3.04% -2.64% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Ceva shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ceva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ceva

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company’s wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves’ Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves’ Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company’s application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

