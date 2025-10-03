Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,471,000 after acquiring an additional 465,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,964,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,152,000 after buying an additional 831,702 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,479,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000,000 after buying an additional 219,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,782,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,534,000 after buying an additional 551,231 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $82,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,376.30. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

