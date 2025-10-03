Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSMP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.