J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.14% of Valmont Industries worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.67.

NYSE VMI opened at $392.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $392.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

