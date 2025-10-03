OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 182 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

