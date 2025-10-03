Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $680,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF $BFRZ

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BFRZ opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (BFRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide limited upside potential while seeking to limit losses to 3 percent, as measured at the end of one-year periods. The fund holds US large-cap stocks and exchange-traded options contracts.

