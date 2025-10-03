Ping Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vista Energy comprises about 0.4% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ping Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vista Energy by 2,843.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,341 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after buying an additional 568,955 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after buying an additional 199,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 180,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after buying an additional 159,344 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VIST opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.60). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.37 million. Research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vista Energy

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.