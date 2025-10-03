Crews Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF $IBDQ

Crews Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Crews Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,008,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 436,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 290,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57,939 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.10 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

