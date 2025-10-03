Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF $SPEU

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $50.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $722.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

