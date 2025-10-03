Crews Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 110,046.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

