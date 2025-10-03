Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 7,823,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,660,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Polarean Imaging Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 million, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.06.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

