iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Position Lifted by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 122,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 152,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

