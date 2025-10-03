Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,800 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

