J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in Stantec Inc. $STN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,614 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.19% of Stantec worth $23,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 71.6% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 37,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 26.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 5.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of STN opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

