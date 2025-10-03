OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $37.92 Million Stock Position in MFS Active International ETF $MFSI

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,124 shares during the quarter. MFS Active International ETF accounts for 8.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.12% of MFS Active International ETF worth $37,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 346,756 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 924,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 456,188 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 494,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,558,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,388,000.

MFS Active International ETF Stock Up 0.2%

MFSI opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.38 million and a PE ratio of 18.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. MFS Active International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

MFS Active International ETF Company Profile

The MFS Active International ETF (MFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks issued by companies from around the globe, excluding the US. The fund may include firms of any market capitalization. MFSI was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by MFS.

