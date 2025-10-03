Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $57.80

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.6923.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $72.54 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,865. This trade represents a 70.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $30,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $640,262.86. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,316 shares of company stock worth $33,365,669. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

