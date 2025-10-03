SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

