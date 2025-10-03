Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,662 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after buying an additional 2,240,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $144.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,670,904 shares of company stock worth $892,841,241. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.