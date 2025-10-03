EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EUROFINS SCIENT in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

EUROFINS SCIENT Stock Performance

About EUROFINS SCIENT

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $75.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. EUROFINS SCIENT has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

