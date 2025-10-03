Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.4286.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 775,221 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,554,000 after purchasing an additional 583,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,327,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 515,124 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,899,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 491,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $9,069,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Energizer has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

