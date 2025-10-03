Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 120.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.