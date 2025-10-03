Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 25.3% – What’s Next?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) was up 25.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 299,087,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 53,816,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of £4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

