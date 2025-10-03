Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 214.20 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 206.60 ($2.78), with a volume of 20430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.80 ($2.77).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ninety One Group from GBX 178 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ninety One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.42.

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 118,000 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 per share, for a total transaction of £231,280. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

