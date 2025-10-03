Crews Bank & Trust Acquires 10,139 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Crews Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crews Bank & Trust owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $31,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.91 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average is $131.81.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

