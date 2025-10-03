Crews Bank & Trust Has $18.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,047 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

